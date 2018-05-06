Mumbai: Industrialist Anand Piramal to marry Isha Ambani

Anand and Isha have been long-time friends and both their families share a strong bond of friendship for over four decades



Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani, Nita and Mukesh's daughter, and Akash's twin will wed Anand Piramal, son of Swati and Ajay Piramal in December in India this year. Anand and Isha have been long-time friends and both their families share a strong bond of friendship for over four decades.

Anand is the founder of Piramal Realty, one of India's most admired real estate companies. Prior to Piramal Realty, Anand founded Piramal Swasthya, a rural healthcare initiative that treats 40,000 patients a day. He is also an Executive Director of the Piramal Group, a global business conglomerate. Anand was previously the youngest President of the Indian Merchant Chamber - Youth Wing.

Anand holds a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania and a Masters in Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School.

Isha is on the Boards of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail and is widely credited for instilling a culture of youthful dynamism in the business. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and South Asian Studies from Yale University and will be completing her Master in Business Administration programme from the Graduate School of Business, Stanford by June.

Anand proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar. The couple celebrated the occasion with a lunch, joined by their parents – Nita, Mukesh, Swati and Ajay, Isha's grandparents, Kokilaben Ambani and Purnimaben Dalal, Isha's twin brother Akash, younger brother Anant, Anand's sister Nandini, Peter, Anya, Dev and other family members.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates