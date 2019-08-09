Mumbai: J J Hospital dean faces heat for 'defying government'

mumbai

On Wednesday, more than 4,500 resident doctors across state had staged a demonstration against the 'draconian' NMC bill

Dr Ajay Chandanwale with resident doctors at J J Hospital

J J Hospital and Grant Medical College dean Dr Ajay Chandanwale faces heat for protesting against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill along with the resident doctors on the premises. On Wednesday, more than 4,500 resident doctors across state had staged a demonstration against the 'draconian' NMC bill.

A photo of Dr Chandanwale, holding a placard that read — 'We condemn NMC' — at the protest, went viral. He was also seen wearing a black ribbon as a sign of protest. Taking cognisance, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) on Thursday decided to send him a notice for protesting against the government. "According to the rules, a government employee can't hold protests against a government policy.

The photo that I have received stands in violation of it. So, we have decided to send him a notice seeking a clarification. We would send his response to the state government, which would decide on the action to be taken," DMER Director Dr Tatyarao P Lahane said. Repeated calls to Dr Chandawale by this newspaper went unanswered.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has postponed the agitation due to the continuous flooding in different parts of the state. In a statement issued on Thursday, MARD said, "Considering the flood situation, which has worsened, and possible outbreaks (of various ailments), we don't want patients to suffer. We have postponed our agitation in good faith and humanity until further notice."

