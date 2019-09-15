Mumbai: JP Nadda addresses party workers, visits Siddhivinayak Temple

BJP working president JP Nadda at the exhibition based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working President JP Nadda addressed party workers at Panvel in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. The BJP leader was on a visit to the city along with other party members and workers. They recited Vande Matram before commencing the meeting addressing the workers.

Later, Nadda along with Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya offered prayers at revered Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha. Nadda also visited Swaminarayan Temple in Bhuleshwar earlier today. The leader also tweeted about the visit to both the temples.

The BJP working president addressed a special meeting in the city and reportedly inaugurated an exhibition based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He took to Twitter to describe the exhibition through which one can get“inspiration of sacrifice, dedication, service, and love for the nation.”

With inputs from ANI

