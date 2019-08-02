Mumbai: Juhu-Tara Road bridge has to pass cube test

mumbai

If positive, it could be opened next week; fate of Oshiwara bridge undecided

The Juhu-Tara Road bridge has been closed since June 4. File pic

The Juhu-Tara Road bridge, which has been shut since June 4 for repairs, could be reopened next week, but only if the cube test for it is positive. The decision to shut down many bridges in the city came after the foot over bridge collapse near CSMT. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ordered a re-audit of bridges, as the consultant's reports did not gauge the problems to the structures. All dilapidated bridges were then shut before May 31. But the move was criticised by commuters and in a meeting of BMC officials and traffic police with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, it was decided to check the possibility of opening up the bridges.

After repeated criticism, the BMC asked VJTI experts to carry out load tests to identify if the bridges could be opened for light motor vehicles. After the positive result given by these experts, the BMC started work on the Juhu Tara Road bridge. BMC officials said that the work of removing some concrete layers to reduce the load on the bridge and install height barriers is almost complete.

Cube test the deciding factor

The BMC will now ask the VJTI to carry out the cube test which involves identifying the strength of concrete cubes that are laid on the bridge, and if this is positive, the bridge will be opened next week, said senior civic officials.

And, Oshiwara bridge?

But the Oshiwara bridge's fate is yet to be decided. To avoid further criticism, the BMC will be involving the members of the citizen technical advisory committee in the decision. A civic official said, "If all goes as per plan and the cube test result is positive we should be able to open the bridge for traffic movement. However, the Oshiwara bridge will take time as the joint inspection needs to be done."

After meeting Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti members, the mayor on Thursday said he will inspect dilapidated bridges along with ganesh mandals representatives, BMC officials and traffic officials. Then they will take a call on whether to allow Ganesh idols on such bridges. The mandals demanded that the bridges should be kept open and height barriers could be placed after the festival. Despite repeated attempts, Sanjay Darade, chief engineer of Bridges Department of BMC, was not available for comment.

