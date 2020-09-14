Mumbai: Kalyan civic body suspends private hospital's licence for overcharging COVID-19 patients

This picture has been used for representational purpose ony

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Friday suspended the license of a private hospital for overcharging COVID-19 patients. Interestingly, the civic body has also suspended the permission to treat COVID-19 patients at the hospital.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the KDMC squad that monitors COVID-19 hospitals and addresses the complaints against such hospitals in its vicinity suspended the license after they received complaints about hospitals overcharging patients for beds and PPE kits among other things.

Also Read: NMMC tells private hospitals to refund Rs 32L to patients

A KDMC officer said, "We have suspended the licence of the hospital till September 30 or till the overcharged money is refunded to the patients and other irregularities are rectified by the hospital."

According to the civic body, the hospital charged Rs 1,980 for the PPE kit while it was supposed to charge just Rs 1,000.

During the auditing of bills, the civic body also found that the hospital had overcharged around Rs 6.93 lakh from COVID-19 patients through three different bills. "We had served notice to the hospital before the suspension asking it to explain its side. However, there was no response from its side," the officer added.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

The hospital won't be allowed to admit any new patient but will treat only the existing patients. A medical officer from the civic body will be deployed at the hospital to keep a track.

Reacting to the suspension, the owner of the hospital said, "The hospital staff had informed me about the notice. We will figure it out soon. Earlier, when we received a notice we had replied to the civic body."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news