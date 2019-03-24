Mumbai: Kathak dancer takes on Goregaon society over feeding stray dogs

national

Sangeet Natak Akademi winner Uma Dogra alleges residents of Goregaon society demanded 'nuisance' classical dance practice stop after she continued feeding stray pups against their wishes

Pic Courtesy/Inni Singh

For 20 years, Kathak exponent Uma Dogra, who is recipient of the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Puraskar for 2014, has been conducting rehearsals in a ground floor apartment she owns at Jal Padma Society in Goregaon West. In fact, Dogra, 61, says the residents were "proud when she bought a house there." But, the relationship has gone sour, with Dogra having filed a complaint with the Bangar Nagar police against four members on March 18, alleging they insulted and harassed her for feeding strays.

While Dogra says the atmosphere grew tense when she and another resident of the society started feeding stray pups in the colony, the society's chairman M Rao, said it was because Dogra conducts classes at the society, and not merely rehearsals.



The society's chairman says Dogra's claims are baseless since the strays continue to be allowed in the premises. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

A few months ago, a stray who has been living in the colony for some years, delivered a litter of nine. Initially, the pups were being taken care of inside a resident's home. However, when the resident left the country, the pups were left to fend for themselves inside the colony's compound. Of the nine, two have died. Now, Dogra and Shreejaya Sudhir Piloli feed the animals. While Dogra takes her turns three times a week, when she comes here for rehearsals, Piloli feeds the animals at night.

The problem, say the two, was initially a verbal one with other members of the society trying to discourage them from feeding dogs inside the gated community. Then, in the first week of March, a notice came up on the society notice board, making it illegal to feed animals inside the premises. Those who did would be charged a fine of Rs 1,000. The notice, however, was pulled down after a week.



Uma Dogra says she has been conducting rehearsals in the colony for 20 years. The problem began recently, when she started feeding seven stray pups, against the wishes of other residents.

'They hit the dogs'

Piloli, a 43-year-old homemaker, says, "Because of the notice, many who would feed strays stopped doing it and we took to feeding the dogs outside the compound. But the society wants us to stop feeding them altogether. On March 16, many members of the managing committee and other residents came down and asked me to force the dogs outside the compound. They also hit the animals. I immediately spoke to Uma and when she came, we registered an NC with the police station."

The case, registered at Bangur Nagar police station (a copy is available with mid-day), has been filed under sections 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. Besides Rao, three other society members have been named in the complaint. Dogra, who is a Kathak soloist, choreographer and teacher, adds, "The problem had to be addressed when the society members started calling me 'naachnewali'.



The society chairman says dogs are still roaming the compound. The society in fact, has a problem with the noise from Dogra's classes

Last month, they wrote a letter to me asking to put an end to the classes. But, this is my rehearsal space. It's here that I often create my compositions. Calling my art and classical dance form a nuisance and noise is an insult. I am trying my best to spread the culture of classical dance in our country, but this is how the society behaves. And all of it just because I am an animal lover. They are holding a grudge. I cannot stand injustice or cruelty to animals. The society members were proud when I bought this house 20 years ago. Now, suddenly they want me to stop practising here. I have called the police in the past months too when there was verbal threats, but this time when the animals were hit, I was away. On March 18, when I returned, I filed a complaint."

The law for petting

A 2015 circular by the Animal Welfare Board clarifies that there is no law that prohibits the feeding of street animals, if anything those who do so, are performing a duty under the Constitution of India. It adds that driving away dogs is also not allowed as per law.

Rahul Sehgal, director of Humane Society International-India, says, "A society or any community cannot make rules restricting members from feeding strays. There are clear guidelines for the same, and in case of any infection such as rabies, the dogs should first be checked by government authorities and only then can they be moved for veterinary care." Meet Ashar, PETA India lead emergency response coordinator, adds that he has in the past ensured that serious action is taken against societies "that form their own laws which are illegal". "There are directions to all the chief secretaries to ensure action against societies who disallow proper feeding of animals. There are guidelines where the caretakers should not leave the leftovers and cause nuisance and if the caretakers are following such rules, then there is no need for the society to restrict anyone from feeding."

'Creating a nuisance'

Rao argues, "There is no link between the letters issued by the society and the dogs. She is lying. If you visit [the building], you'll see that the dogs are roaming the compound. However, Dogra has been illegally using her house for commercial purpose without our permission. The neighbours are disturbed because of the noise and have given us written complaints. We asked her to come and meet us so that the committee could have a dialogue, but she refuses."

Investigating officer, Laxman Kharat of Bangur Nagar police station, said, "We registered a non-cognisable FIR in this case and when the society members were called for questioning, they had other complaints against the complainant claiming that the dog poop and leftover food is not cleaned by the caretakers, thus causing hygiene issues. They claimed that no one was threatened. [The incident Piloli refers to] was just a society function for which the women had gathered, and not to harass anyone."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates