Mumbai: Kid dies after falling off inflatable bouncer in Hingoli

national

The incident happened Sunday evening at a spiritual gathering in Kanhergaon in the district, over 500 kilometres from Mumbai

Representational Image

A 10-year-old boy died and four other minors were injured after they fell from an inflatable bouncer in Maharashtra's Hingoli district, police said Monday. The incident happened Sunday evening at a spiritual gathering in Kanhergaon in the district, over 500 kilometres from Mumbai, a police official said.

"The children were playing on an inflatable bouncer which provides a trampoline-like effect when kids jump. However, a gust of wind imbalanced the bouncer due to which the kids fell from a height," the official informed. He said Manohar Raghoji More, a resident of Sengaon, died instantly while four other children sustained serious injuries.

"The injured children were rushed to a nearby hospital. We have registered an accidental death case and a probe is underway," a Hingoli police station official said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates