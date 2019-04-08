Mumbai: Kid dies after falling off inflatable bouncer in Hingoli

Published: Apr 08, 2019, 15:36 IST | PTI

The incident happened Sunday evening at a spiritual gathering in Kanhergaon in the district, over 500 kilometres from Mumbai

A 10-year-old boy died and four other minors were injured after they fell from an inflatable bouncer in Maharashtra's Hingoli district, police said Monday. The incident happened Sunday evening at a spiritual gathering in Kanhergaon in the district, over 500 kilometres from Mumbai, a police official said.

"The children were playing on an inflatable bouncer which provides a trampoline-like effect when kids jump. However, a gust of wind imbalanced the bouncer due to which the kids fell from a height," the official informed. He said Manohar Raghoji More, a resident of Sengaon, died instantly while four other children sustained serious injuries.

"The injured children were rushed to a nearby hospital. We have registered an accidental death case and a probe is underway," a Hingoli police station official said.

