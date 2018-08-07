Mumbai: #Kikichallenge goes 'local'; railway cops want to speak to this man

national

As the viral phenomenon arrives on local trains, CR official says it counts as a stunt on moving train, and are on the lookout for the man involve

The youngster, believed to be in his twenties, is seen doing the challenge first inside a local train coach, from which he jumps out in the middle

Kiki may or may not love Drake, but railway authorities certainly don't have any affection for a youngster who performed the viral 'challenge' in a moving train at CSMT. The youth, believed to be in his twenties, is seen in a YouTube video uploaded on July 30, dancing to the track, first in a moving train and then on the platform. The RPF is now looking for him, while CR warned others not to take on the challenge, as doing so would count as attempting a stunt, which is punishable by law.



Later, the man dances to the song in a moving train and then hops out on the platform

The video where the youngster is seen dancing to the song is titled 'Kiki challenge on Mumbai Local trains,' was uploaded on a channel called 'Somu Stoodio' on July 30. In the description box, the user has written, "This guy has taken this challenge to a new level. He performed this dance in a local Train in Mumbai and dance was amazing." No mention is made about the name of the man in the video. However, at the start of the video, there is a warning stating that whatever is shown in it should not be repeated.



The youngster dances to Drake's 'In My Feelings' first in the compartment of a local train leaving from CSMT, and is later seen doing the moves partly on a train and then on the platform

Trying to Kiki

The youngster is first seen dancing to the track inside a local train compartment. Soon, the train is seen leaving the platform. He's seen hopping out of the train, dancing for some time on the platform, before jumping back in. Later, the video cuts to him waiting on the platform next to a train that's about to start moving. He starts dancing again, goes into the compartment and continues moving to the music, after which he hops back out on the platform and continues dancing. The video had 1,388 views at the time of going to press.

Don't do the stunt

While people have called the video 'awesome' in the comments section, it is anything but that for railway authorities, who have deemed doing this challenge as a 'stunt'. Speaking to mid-day, Sachin Bhalode, senior divisional security commissioner Central Railway said, "We've seen the footage uploaded by a [YouTube] user and I've asked my officials to find the man doing this Kiki dance challenge. Once we find him, we'll book him under section 156 (Travelling on roof, step or engine of a train) of the Indian Railway Act. We consider this act as a stunt on the railways, which is dangerous for life. I'm also appealing to people to not perform this Kiki dance challenge. It is risky to your life."

Cops' warnings

Prior to CR, the Mumbai police also advised people on July 26 against taking up the Kiki challenge, by tweeting, "Not just a risk for you, but your act can put life of others at risk too. Desist from public nuisance or face the music!". They even got cheeky in this other tweet: 'We love your safety and can't leave it to be decided by Kiki!'. They displayed similar messages on the digital boards in the city: 'Kiki is bored of her own challenge. Stop it! #GetIntoTheCar.'

What is the 'Kiki Challenge'?



The 'challenge' started after comedian Shiggy danced to Canadian rapper Drake's song In My Feelings in an Instagram video on June 30 and called it #DoTheShiggy. His moves soon went viral and people started doing the challenge, often by hopping out of moving vehicles.

The Telangana farmers who won over internet



Two farmers from Telangana rose to internet fame last weekend after South African comedian Trevor Noah reposted a video of them doing the Kiki challenge in their paddy field. The video of the duo, identified as Geela Anil Kumar and Pilli Thirupathi, was conceptualised and uploaded by filmmaker Sriram Srikanth on his YouTube channel "My Village Show". Kumar and Thirupathi have added some unique, spontaneous moves into their version, which has resulted in the internet crowning them as the 'winners' of the challenge.

