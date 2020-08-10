Mumbai: Leopard spotted near MIDC in Andheri East caught, taken to Sanjay Gandhi National Park

In yet another successful rescue operation, a leopard that was spotted in the MIDC area on wee hours of Sunday was caught on Monday and taken to Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Sources from the forest department confirmed the same. “The leopard that was spotted in the MIDC area walked into that trap cage that was set in the non operational factory at MIDC in Andheri East, after which it was taken to SGNP.”

A full-grown leopard was spotted in a residential building in MIDC in Andheri East, two kilometres from Aarey Colony on Sunday. The forest department officials visited a non-operational factory near the building where the leopard might have taken refuge and installed trap cages.

Forest officials had set up trap cage to rescue leopard that strayed in Andheri, Pic: Satej Shinde

Early Sunday morning, a security guard saw the leopard jumping from the boundary wall of the building adjacent to a non-functional industrial unit. He informed his colleagues, Thane forest department (territorial) and MIDC police station.

Deputy conservator of forest, Dr Jitendra Ramgaokar said, "The male leopard has been captured in wee hours today and has been released back in wild. Maharashtra forest department thanks all volunteers and field staff of forest department for successful rescue of the leopard."

While the scientific study related to leopards done in and around Sanjay Gandhi National Park in 2019 pointed out that the leopard population has reached 47 from the earlier figure of 41.

Of the 47 leopards, Aarey is home to 6 adult leopards and three cubs.

