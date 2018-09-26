Mumbai local trains' ladies coaches get scenic interiors

national

The paintings show birds singing on trees, dolphins jumping out of the water, a tiny land mass with coconut trees, lush greenery and flowery bushes

In an effort to provide a pleasing ride to women commuters, the Western Railway (WR) has painted the interiors of two ladies coaches of the suburban trains with eye-catching scenic views, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday.

WR spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar said the coach interiors were given the make-up at the Mahalaxmi Workshop under a project 'Hamara Station-Hamari Shaan', to make the local travel experience more pleasant.

Sunil Nandgaonkar, a painter-cum-artist at the workshop, along with Vijay S. Rajpoot, has created the paintings in a ladies first and second class coaches.

The paintings show birds singing on trees, dolphins jumping out of the water, a tiny land mass with coconut trees, lush greenery and flowery bushes.

Earlier, the WR's air-conditioned trains' ladies compartments were painted a distinctive green with the image of a smiling woman to make it easy for women commuters to identify.

Bhakar said even WR's suburban stations have been taken up for beautification with artistic paintings on staircases, foot-overbridges, booking offices entrance-exits, signages and the platforms, giving a vibrant, soothing and colourful ambience for the commuting millions.

Around 8.5 million commuters use the city's lifeline daily for the to and fro commute between their homes in suburban Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad to distant workplaces in south Mumbai.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates