Mumbai lockdown: Social distancing goes for toss as Mumbaikars throng Marine Drive

Locals followed the face mask rule but defied social distancing norms at Marine Drive. All Pictures/Bipin Kokate

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government issued revised guidelines for phase-wise opening and easing of lockdown restrictions on May 31 at the end of lockdown 4.0. As part of the phase-wise reopening of the state, the Maharashtra government adopted 'Mission Begin Again' with restrictions continuing in contaminated zones.

The CM while addressing the state on 31 May, acknowledged that cases were on the rise in Mumbai and appealed to Mumbaikars to stay home and step out only if necessary. However, barely a week after the annoucement, several people violated social distancing norms by stepping out of their homes to enjoy a stroll at Marine Drive amid the COVID-19 crisis. Our photographers were present at South Mumbai's most popular promenade and the pictures say it all.



Walkers and joggers defied social distancing norms as they thronged to Marine Drive in South Mumbai

During his last televised speech, Uddhav Thackeray said that the lockdown has become a part of our lives and even urged people to follow social distancing norms and wear face masks while stepping out of the house. However, on Sunday social distancing went for a toss as hundreds of citizens including Bollywood celebrities stepped out on the streets of Mumbai. While most of them were seen donning face mask, some citizens flouted lockdown rules.



A group of young girls and women pose for selfies by the Marine Drive sea face amid lockdown in the city

Hundreds of joggers were seen enjoying their morning and evening walks while many other who thronged Queen's Necklace were posing for selfies without face masks, flouting distancing norms. Mumbai Police personnel and teams of NDRF and SDRF who were deployed at the sea facing promenade were seen requesting people to maintain social distancing and follow lockdown rules.



Rakul Preet Singh and Giorgia Andriani were snapped in the suburbs of Bandra. Picture/Yogen Shah

Besides Marine Drive, citizens were spotted at Bandra promenade, and near Juhu Beach among others. In the quaint suburbs of Bandra, model and actor Giorgia Andriani was seen walking her pet while actor Rakul Preet Singh was snapped during her run as the actor donned a face mask to stop the spread of the novel COVID-19.

Maharashtra: People were seen strolling and jogging at Mumbai's Juhu beach earlier today. Deepak, a local says, "People are coming out and enjoying it. Everyone is following precautionary measures like wearing masks. Police are also alert". #Unlock1 pic.twitter.com/GUI6ARcpHe — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2020

Few kilometres away from Bandra, hundreds of locals were seen strolling and jogging at city's iconic Juhu beach amid lockdown in the city. Locals who had stepped out after a while said that they have never seen Juhu beach so clean as welcomed the government's decision to provide relaxations amid lockdown in the city.



A jogger plays with het pet dog as her fellow joggers engage in a conversation at Bandra's Carter Road. Picture/Atul Kamble

While speaking to news agency ANI, a localite said, "I have never seen the Juhu beach so clean. People are coming out and enjoying themselves. I appeal to everyone to maintain social distancing and stay clean." Another local urged people to maintain social distance and take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.



After restrictions were eased, bikers rushed to get PUC certificates for their vehicles at WEH in Borivli. Picture/Satej Shinde

The Maharashtra Government allowed some outdoor physical activities in the fresh guidelines issued under "'Mission Begin Again". While announcing the revised guidelines, CM Uddhav Thackeray had said, "From June 3, we will open up gradually. Many go for morning or evening walks, some youngsters go for outdoor exercise." He also appealed the people to observe physical discipline when they meet their friends and relatives after a long time.



Two boys were snapped shooting videos on the Santacrus-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) on Saturday. Picture/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

On June 5, shops across the city started opening up as the state government eased lockdown rules and restrictions. After pictures of Mumbaikars violating lockdown rules went viral, #MarineDrive trended on Twitter as netizens expressed their disappointment with Maharashtra still being the worse affected state with over 85,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Here's how netizens reacted:

#MarineDrive

Today Maharashtra had highest no of corona patients ,

meanwhile people: Fit Rehna jyada zaroori hai pic.twitter.com/2mbOpjwlrt — Satyajeet sarangi (@Satyajeet1902) June 7, 2020

#MarineDrive

Do not follow guidelines given by government,not maintain distance, but they want call themselves educated people pic.twitter.com/V0Ycv4rnPX — Shivani Tiwari (@Shivani_tiwari0) June 7, 2020

This is South Mumbai's public. Never seen such crowd on a normal day for jogging. Relaxation given by Government to save our economy not by COVID. Pray for Mumbai ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ. #StayhomeStaysafe #Mumbai #MarineDrive #COVID19 #Pandemic pic.twitter.com/NB5CiSyv5z — Dr. Snehal Kawale (@KawaleSnehal) June 7, 2020

Where is social distancing?

Do we seriously need a jogðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ‍âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂ?

Seems like we have invited corona on on breakfast & jog with us on Marine Drive ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ‍âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ‍âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂ#MarineDrive pic.twitter.com/GitmTJ1bp8 — Yuva Gaurav Khadye (@YuvaGauravK) June 7, 2020

#MarineDrive

First do this and thn let's blame Govt for not doing anythingðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤¦ pic.twitter.com/359y90CRlX — Neha (@Neha45993729) June 7, 2020

Corona after seeing #MarineDrive be like are you guys challengeing me ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤¨ pic.twitter.com/CdYuCLV80G — ZAHEER KHAN (@khans7079) June 7, 2020

According to the State Health Department, the death rate due to the novel coronavirus cases in Mumbai has increased to 3.9 percent. The country's richest civic body said that the death rate in the city rose to 3.9 percent in the last one week. From May 31 to June 6, Mumbai reported 348 deaths due to the deadly virus.

