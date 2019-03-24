Mumbai: Maharashtra Board teachers demand more time to correct 350 SSC exam papers

national

With SSC papers now getting lengthier, Maharashtra Board teachers demand more time to be given for correction

This year the entire SSC curriculum has changed, where students will get activity sheets instead of question papers in the final exams

Even as the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination has ended amid the paper-leak controversy, teachers are now concerned about having little time to correct the papers.

In the existing process, a teacher gets only seven days to correct around 350 papers, which are now of 100 marks each, as per the new curriculum. A moderator, on the other hand, has to complete correction of 1,500 papers within the same time. "With the papers getting lengthier, time allotted for assessment should also increase. The actual time given by the state board is 10 days. But the parcel takes at least three days to reach any teacher from the custodian," said Rajesh Pandya, from Teachers' Democratic Front who have requested increase in the time given to teachers for correction.

Another teacher from a Mulund school, said, "The board expects us to correct 22-25 papers a day, which is not possible." Sharad Khandagale, secretary of Mumbai Division of Maharashtra State Board, was unavailable to comment.

