Mumbai: Mahul villagers protest plan to cut 228 trees, register objections with Tree Authority

Villagers of Mahul and Ambapada have added their voices to the protest by residents of the area's PAP colony against the BMC's road widening project, which is now posing a threat to over 200 trees in the area. On January 1, the Tree Authority cleared the cutting of 228 trees in Mahul and Mysore colony area.

There is a 2.3 km-long cement concrete road from Mysore Colony that runs up to Mahul and Ambapada villages. The road is nearly 14 metres wide. Now, as per the notice, 201 will be cut and another 27 trees transplanted as the road's width will increase to around 28 metres.

The villagers, who raised their objections at a meeting held at the Tree Authority's office at Rani Baug, Byculla, on Friday, said that the project will only benefit the many chemical refineries in the area.

The Mahul Ambapada Gramasth Kruti Samiti has opposed the tree cutting and the villagers have already approached the National Green Tribunal against a chemical factory in their village saying that the fumes it releases is causing air pollution and that its effluents are causing pollution in the sea, killing the fish and affecting their livelihood. They don't wish to be identified for this story due to the legal battle.

A member of the Samiti said, "The removal of trees will not serve the actual public and will only benefit private entities who will use the road to illegally park their chemical tankers, giving rise to encroachment by illegal shopkeepers and hawkers, which will cause a nuisance to the public." One of the villagers told mid-day that an earlier road widening project near Mazgaon area and Vashi gaon on Mahul road resulted in the illegal parking of chemical tankers, dumpers and gas cylinder trucks.

Residents of Mahul PAP have said that tree cutting in the area isn't needed as the roads don't see heavy traffic. The loss of greens will worsen pollution.

"We have noted their objections and will send it to the department concerned [road department] to reply," said an officer from the BMC. Activist Zoru Bhathena alleged that objections yield no result unless pressure is built.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board had issued direction in August 2019, to the joint commissioner of police (traffic) concerning volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emissions saying that illegal parking of chemical tankers can be hazardous.

