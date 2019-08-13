Mumbai maintains pace in organ donation with 51 donors

health-fitness

Mumbai Cadaver donations during 2009-2019 (August 8) are 393, kidney donations lead the pack with 616 in 10 years as per ZTCC data Mumbai, August 13, 2019

This picture has been used for representational purposes

After a successful transplant of organ donation, even surgeons do not fail to thank everyone involved in the process as India faces organ famine. There are numerous cases where people receive organs and realise the difference it created in their lives. A BSF Jawan, the only son of his father, was suffering from sclerosing cholangitis which led to liver failure. He got a gift of mankind- Organ and a successful liver transplant saved his life.

Dr. Ankur Garg, head of department and Senior Consultant, Nanavati Super Specialty Hospital, who had treated this Jawan six years ago, said, "The patient underwent numerous hospital admissions, two surgeries, and a near-death experience after being admitted to ICU for 30 days. He had a miraculous survival. On one such admission for fever and finally underwent for transplant surgery with a gift of mankind and now six years down the line, he is back to work, happily married and serving the nation."



Around 5 lakh people die every year in India due to shortage/unavailability of organs. The organ donation rate in India is very poor around 0.3/million, compared to some western countries where it is as high as 36/million, in the US it is around 26/million population.



"Mumbai has so far (till August 8, 2019) received 51 donors and has maintained its pace in organ donation as per Zonal Transplant Co-ordination Centre, Mumbai (ZTCC). Mumbai has contributed significantly to count Maharashtra among one of top five states in organ donations, said Dr Garg.



ZTCC is a not-for-profit, government organisation started to promote organ donation in 2000 in Mumbai. Private hospitals continue to be the largest contributors of cadavers to the organ donation programme. The support from private hospitals had helped to boost the programme in government institutions.



"Nanavati Super Specialty Hospital's advanced liver & kidney transplant surgeries have provided a major boost to the programme in the state. Mumbai by far has one of the best organ donation rates in the country with 48 donations happening in the year 2018 and 51 organ donation this year so far. The waiting list of patients on the list is ever increasing as there is still a huge gap in demand and supply," added Dr Garg.

According to the experts, one brain dead donor can save up to 8 lives, lives of people suffering from end-stage organ failures. There is a need to spread awareness about organ donation. At the same time, there should be more initiatives by the government and healthcare providers to encourage and support for this cause.

The organ pool can also be increased by introducing the concept of non-heart beating donations (NHBD) in India. NHBD is different from the usual donation that happens after brain death, it needs more coordination and dedicated teams to make it success, also there are no stipulated guidelines in India for the same.

