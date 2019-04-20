Mumbai: Major fire at chemical plant in Dombivli MIDC

national

No loss of life has been reported so far and eight fire engines were engaged in the task of dousing the flames, the officials said

A major fire broke out at a chemical plant located in Dombivli MIDC in the district on Saturday morning, officials said. No loss of life has been reported so far and eight fire engines were engaged in the task of dousing the flames, the officials said.

"The blaze started around 6.55 am in the chemical plant situated behind the Manpada police station in Dombivli MIDC," Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said. An officer from Manpada police station said, "Eight fire engines have been deployed to bring the blaze under control. However, even at 10 am, it was still raging and the firefighters were struggling to douse the flames." The cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained, fire brigade sources said. Thick black smoke from the fire has engulfed the area surrounding the plant.

In another incident, a fire broke out at an Amazon Sort Centre in suburban Andheri, a fire brigade official said. However, no injuries have been reported so far.

As per initial reports, the blaze started at Amazon Sort Centre near Indian Bank, and the Mumbai Fire Brigade control room received the information at 5.10 pm. The fire was extinguished immediately.

An Amazon spokesperson said, "There was a fire in a sort centre building in Mumbai which was quickly extinguished. Out of an abundance of caution, we have closed the building for now and moved operations to another building. We thank the Fire Department for their rapid response and in bringing the situation under control."

