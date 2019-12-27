Mumbai: Major fire breaks out at a factory in Kurla; no casualties reported

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A major fire broke out on Friday evening at an industrial gala, Ashapura Compound at Subhash Nagar, Khairani Road, Sakinaka. While it was level III fire call initially, the message soon turned in to a major fire call of level IV where nine fire Engines, two quick response vehicles, four fire tenders, nine jumbo tankers and a water tanker for additional supply is in operation.

Maharashtra: Fire fighting operations underway at the factory in Ghatkopar, Mumbai; 15 fire tenders at the spot. https://t.co/GFdKLXA2M5 pic.twitter.com/8eg3m3eGYV — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2019

While there are no injuries or casualties reported so far, the fire fighting operations are on in full swing, a civic official said. Fire is confined to about 30 to 35 galas/godowns containing various chemicals having Ground floored, plus one and two storey structures, informed the Fire chief, PS Rahangdale.

He also said that foam tenders from MARG Group (HPCL, BPCL, IOC, BARC, and RCF) and MBPT have been asked to be deployed through disaster management cells as it is a chemical fire and additional stock of foam is needed to fight this fire. JCB and dumpers to are deployed at the spot because the road is narrow and is likely to need demolition for clearing the encroachment said civic officials of the ward.

