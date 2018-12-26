Mumbai: Man admits he snatched chains in local trains for his gay partners

crime

Shukla's family is well-to-do and he is well-educated. Shukla used to sell the gold chains at half the price to a Vasai jeweller, Ramesh Kumar Nagda. The cops have now booked Nagda for buying stolen gold chains four times from Shukla

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for a series of chain-snatchings in local trains. He told cops he needed the money to splurge on his gay partners. The police said the accused, identified as Kamal Sagar Shukla, a Vasai resident, used to dress up like a corporate employee and steal gold chains of fellow commuters.

Andheri RPF officers said, on December 19, while on crime prevention duty, constables Anirudh Giri, Ankit Kumar and Anil Naikwade spotted Shukla around 7.30 pm at platform number 3 acting in a suspicious manner. They remembered seeing him in CCTV footage of November 29 while snatching the chain of a commuter.

The team caught him and handed him over to the Andheri GRP. Sub-inspector Vilas Gadve said Shukla then confessed to committing at least 10 chain snatchings on WR and had even been convicted of the crime seven years ago. He was released on bail back then.

