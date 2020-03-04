Mumbai: Man covering oil spill on Sion-Panvel highway survives 30-feet fall

The partially covered gap that Amol Chavan fell through; the multiple fractures mean he will not be able to walk for at least six months. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

A semi-covered gap at the site of an under-construction bridge in Govandi has left a motorist with massive injuries to his head and legs. Amol Chavan, 39, was trying to cover a slippery patch of road with sand, when he fell through the gap.

Chavan, a Dadar West resident, owns a share broking firm and was travelling with his brother-in-law Rajendra Kalbhor when the incident took place. Kalbhor, a Bandra traffic police inspector, had a narrow escape on Saturday.

According to the police, Chavan was on his way to Pune to meet his relatives along with Kalbhor and family in his car. Around 1.30 am on Saturday, the family reached Trombay near Anganwadi bridge when the two noticed a patch on the road where a couple of bikes slipped.



The partially covered gap that Amol Chavan fell through; Chavan sustained several injuries in the fall.

"We helped the bikers up and began to cover the spot with dry soil. As we went to look for the soil, I slipped near a hole but somehow balanced myself," Kalbhor told mid-day.

Chavan, however, fell. "When I was collecting soil from the roadside I suddenly fell in a hole. There was a gap in the bridge and it was almost 30-feet to 40-feet deep. It is the BMC's negligence that they didn't cover the gap," Chavan told mid-day, adding that Kalbhor soon reached him from another side and rushed Chavan to the nearest hospital.

After being shifted to a hospital in Dadar, doctors performed four surgeries on Chavan who will not be able to walk for another six months given the four fractures in his thigh. "I have six stitches on my head. We will register an FIR regarding the BMC's negligence," Chavan said.

'Luckily survived'

Chavan lives with his wife, parents and six-year-old son. "The doctor has advised him to take bed rest for at least three months. We have already spent R2.5 lakh on his surgeries. My son was lucky to have," his mother Alka said.

The police have recorded Chavan's statement and "will take action after an FIR is registered," said police sub-inspector Vinayak Kanade.

Rs 2.5 lakh

The amount the family has spent so far on Chavan's surgeries

Feb 29

Day the incident took place on the Sion-Panvel Highway

