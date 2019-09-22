MENU

Mumbai man drowns in Nagpur lake

Published: Sep 22, 2019, 14:39 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Anand Dwivedi, who hails from Matunga in Mumbai, was working in an Information Technology company

Mumbai man drowns in Nagpur lake
This image has been used for representational purposes only

The police informed that a Mumbai resident drowned in Ambhajari Lake in Nagpur on Sunday morning.

Anand Dwivedi, who hails from Matunga in Mumbai, was working in an Information Technology company, an official said. "He had gone to the lake with 6-7 friends. He did not know to swim and drowned soon after he entered the water. The incident occurred at 7 am. His body was brought out later by people who were swimming nearby," the Ambhajari police station official said.

(with inputs from PTI)

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies

