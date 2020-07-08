Mumbai: Man finds cat snake under rear seat while riding bike

A bike rider in Virar was on his way to work went he realised that he has a surprise pillion rider— a snake. According to the Times of India, the man was riding Royal Enfield bike when another two-wheeler rider alerted him about the snake slithering under his rear end seat.

The man immediately parked the bike on the roadside and got off the two-wheeler. He picked up a twig and pushed it towards the rear seat. By then a crowd had gathered around the man. The snake was then pushed out and it slithered into the nearby bushes.

A wildlife enthusiast was quoted in the report identifying the snake as a cat snake (Boiga trigonata). Cat snakes are known to be semi-venomous and are good climbers. This breed of snakes is mostly found on trees.

The report also mentioned that the snake may have taken shelter under the seat of the bike due to continuous rains in the Vasai-Virar area since Saturday. The wildlife enthusiast also said that the snake could have harmed the man.

In February this year, a man in Kerala was in the news after he rode his bike for 11km, not knowing that there was a snake in his helmet. According to Times Now, the man, a Sanskrit teacher, had finished his class in a school and reached another school to conduct classes when he found the serpent in his helmet. The snake was found crushed to death inside the helmet and fortunately, did not bite the man.

