Mumbai: 24-year-old man gets electrocuted while putting barricades outside Siddhivinayak temple

A 24-year-old man died after receiving electric shock while putting up barricades outside the Siddhivinayak temple at Prabhadevi in Mumbai on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place around 3.45 am when barricades were being put up for streamlining the queues of devotees, said a senior police official.

Nasim Ali Bechain Ali, an electrician and helper, got electrocuted and died on the spot after coming in contact with a live electric wire, said Divakar Shelke, a senior inspector from Dadar Police Station. Police registered a case of negligence against the contractor whom the temple management had given the job of putting up barricades, the officer said. Nobody has been arrested and a probe is on, he said.

