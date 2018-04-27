Mumbai: Man gets jail for forcibly kissing minor on her cheeks

The incident happened in 2015 where the minor in question was a 13-year-old girl, then, The accused allegedly grabbed the minor's hand, kissed her on cheeks and also threatened her

A 35-year-old man was sentenced to three years of jail on Thursday by special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court for forcibly kissing a minor on her cheeks.

The incident happened in 2015 where the minor in question was a 13-year-old girl, then, The accused allegedly grabbed the minor's hand, kissed her on cheeks and also threatened her.

The minor told the court that she went to the accused after he called her for something which is when he caught her hand and kissed her on the cheek. terrified she fled but the accused still chased her

According to a report in Times of India, the accused chased her. However, alerted by her screams, her mother had come out. The child said, "On seeing my mother, he went away, but while returning he said, 'Mai tumhare saath shaadi karke hi rahunga' (I will ensure I marry you)."

The minor's mother lodged a complaint the next day and the accused was arrested soon after.

