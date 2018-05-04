Mumbai: Man jumps off bridge after fight with mother over pet cat

His mother was extremely distressed and didnât allow the cat as a pet which led to an argument. The man then left his home in a fit of rage and jumped off the bridge sustaining several severe injuries



Representational Image

In a seemingly bizarre incident a 22-year-old man jumped off a bridge in a fit of rage after his mother refused to keep it at home as a pet. The man allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping off the Meghdoot bridge near Marine Lines station. The incident took place on Tuesday evening when the man, who works in the merchant navy, bought a Persian cat to his home in Chira Bazaar. His mother was extremely distressed and didn’t allow the cat as a pet which led to an argument. The man then left his home in a fit of rage and jumped off the bridge sustaining several severe injuries.

He was admitted to Gokuldas Tejpal hospital’s ICU with multiple fractures on his left leg and blood clotting in his head and is under observation. The man’s act has brought about a change in his mother’s attitude towards his cat and his family are currently camped out outside the ICU with the white Persian cat in tow reported the Times of India. Currently the cat is tied in the garden outside the hospital. While the family of the man says that he left home in a fit of rage, and accidentally fell, the Marine Drive police say, “There was a heated argument between the youth and the mother. He went straight to the Meghdoot bridge, parked his motorcycle and jumped off. The bridge is at least 25ft tall.”

Vilas Gangawane, senior inspector of Marine Drive police said, “It was shab-e-baraat and the police had barricaded most roads. He could not jump off due to barricades and got caught in the cables, however, when passersby tried rescue him, he fell down Luckily, there was no traffic movement below the bridge and he was not run over by any vehicle,” he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates