Watch video: Man lies on railway track in suicide attempt at Kurla

Jul 31, 2018, 08:41 IST | mid-day online desk

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and commuters save him in the nick of time

Screengrab of the video

A 54-year-old man on Monday attempted to commit suicide at Mumbai's Kurla railway station. The incident took place at around 1:30 pm when the man suddenly jumped off and lied on the railway track. 

The man was saved by Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and other co-passengers.

The man said that he was fed up with family issues and which is why he tried to commit suicide. Later on, the man was handed over to his family after police verification.

Watch Video here

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

