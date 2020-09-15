Mumbai man rapes fiance, posts videos and photos online and threatens to kill her

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A 15-year-old girl’s fiancé allegedly forced her into having sex and blackmailed her with a video he had filmed while she was bathing.

The Surat teen was engaged to the Mumbai man, Murtaza Vohra for 9 months during which he often visited her in her hometown, reports Mumbai Mirror.

During one of his visits, Murtaza filmed a video of her bathing and forced her into having sex with him threatening to make the video public. Not just that, he took photos and videos of them in the compromised state.

It did not end there; he posted the photos and videos on social media with obscene comments and threatened to kill her if she avoids him.

The teenage girl, unable to bear the blackmails, and humiliation, eventually confided in her parents who immediately ended the engagement and filed a police complaint in Surat against Murtaza.

The investigation is on and the process to arrest the accused has begun.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever