Mumbai: Man rapes minor repeatedly over 4 years, held

The owner of a jeans unit was today arrested for allegedly raping a minor over a period of four years

The owner of a jeans unit was today arrested for allegedly raping a minor over a period of four years. Senior Inspector Ganashyam Palange of Hill Line Police station under Ulhasnagar division said that Kedar Pradhan (26) was arrested after the minor, who was working at the unit, filed a complaint yesterday. He said that the victim in her complaint stated that Pradhan had been raping her since 2013 at the jeans unit situated in Camp 5 of Ulhasnagar.



Representational Picture

Police said the complainant had also alleged that the accused used to threaten her with dire consequences if she revealed her ordeal to anyone. The accused had also promised marriage to her, police added. Police said that the accused had been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Investigations into the matter are in progress, police added.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go