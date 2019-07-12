Mumbai: Man seen teaching infant son how to use gun in viral video, apologises

national

According to the Titwala police, the person is a resident of Titwala and is a trustee of the Greater Valley School there

Representational picture

A video that has gone viral shows a man giving his one-and-a-half-year-old son a loaded gun to play with. He can also be seen showing him how to insert bullets into the weapon. The person is a resident of Titwala, who later also made an apology video.

According to the Titwala police, the person is a resident of Titwala and is a trustee of the Greater Valley School there. After the Titwala police came to know of this video and that the person in the video lived in their jurisdiction, they immediately started a search and found him.

The man has been identified as Adarsh Upadhyay. Titwala police station PI, Balaji Pandhare said, "Upadhyay is a trustee of this school for the past four years. He has been living here for the past 10 years and has now apologised for his act. He explained that he had been trying to calm his crying child and hence gave him his gun to hold. The gun does not belong to the man, but to one of his family members. We have warned him of strict action if he repeats the act."

Adarsh created another video in which he stated, "I have done a wrong thing. I didn't understand the gravity of the act. I made a mistake, I know no one should behave like this with their child or teach them any such thing. I am sorry."

