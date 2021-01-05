Mumbai: Man shoots woman dead, kills self in Malad

Police at the scene of the incident

A man in his mid-twenties shot a woman at point-blank range before shooting himself in the head in Malad West on Monday, in what appears to be a suicide pact, the police said. The incident took place around 9.45 pm near Ijmima behind Goregaon sport club.

The two have been identified as Rahul Yadav, who lived at Lalji Pada in Kandivli West, and Kurar resident Nidhi Mishra believed to be 24-year-old.



Rahul Yadav

The police said the couple was in a relationship and that Nidhi's family had fixed her marriage with someone else. Yadav had a criminal past, they said.

Also Read: Man Killed For Objecting To Youth Urinating In Public In Navi Mumbai: Police

Quoting eyewitnesses, the police said the couple had food at the scene and then Yadav shot Nidhi dead before turning the gun on himself.

Cops from the Bangur Nagar police, a senior officer and DCP Vishal Thakur visited the spot. They recovered an empty cartridge from the spot. The bodies were sent to Shatabdi Hospital, said an officer.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news