Mumbai Crime: Man stabs 20-year-old to death, injures 3, arrested

The Shivaji Nagar police arrested a 32-year-old man for killing one and injuring three others around 3.15pm on Thursday. According to the police, the accused Arvind Yadav had attacked his neighbour Maimuna Sajad Shaikh, 52, over a petty issue. The neighbours then complained to the police and Yadav was nabbed.

"While he was being taken to the police station, Yadav jumped from the police van and began attacking people," Sudarshan Paithankar, senior inspector, Shivaji Nagar police station, said.

Jugesh Gupta, 20, a passerby saw this and ran towards Yadav to stop him. However, in the scuffle, Gupta was stabbed in the chest, and two others were injured. Gupta was later rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

"Yadav has been arrested under section 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and are further checking why he attacked his neighbour," Paithankar said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates