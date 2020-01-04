Mumbai: Man tries to set wife on fire after quarrel, booked

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A case has been registered against a man for allegedly trying to set his wife on fire at Ulhasnagar town in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The Vitthalwadi police has registered a case against Atmaram Pawar for allegedly attempting to burn his wife Suman alive, following a quarrel on the intervening night of January 2 and 3, senior inspector R P Bhame said.

The couple would quarrel frequently, as the husband would come home inebriated, the official said. The incident took place when the wife allegedly threatened to commit suicide and poured diesel on herself, following which Pawar allegedly threw a lit matchstick on the victim.

The woman sustained 70 per cent burns and was rushed to the hospital by her husband, he added. A case has been registered against Pawar under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the police are yet to make an arrest, the official said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever