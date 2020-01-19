Mumbai Marathon 2020: Uddhav Thackeray flags off 'Dream Run'

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray flags off the Dream Run race at the 17th edition of the Mumbai Marathon. Picture/Twitter Office of Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday flagged off -- Dream Run, a part of the ongoing 17th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020. Dream Run is a 5.9 km race and is a non-timed fun run. All 'Dream Run' finishers will get a finisher medal after the race.

CM Uddhav Thackeray was truly delighted to see the josh at the @TataMumMarathon dream run that he flagged off this morning! This truly brings the world to Mumbai. More such global sporting events in Maharashtra will be a boost to tourism as well. pic.twitter.com/SN1K2J5BZI — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 19, 2020

Actor Rahul Bose is also participating in the 'Dream Run.' Lyricist Gulzar was also present with children during the run. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray flagged off the Half Marathon.

Reflecting on the Mumbai Marathon, Aaditya told reporters: "This marathon has been organised for many years. I want to thank full Tata Marathon team. It is a very good environment. People here are from every age group. Male and female are participating in this. I want to say the best of luck to everyone."

In the 17th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, more than 55,000 runners will take part in the different events.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates