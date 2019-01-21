Mumbai Marathon: Ultraman cop Krishna Prakash breezes through 42 kms

other-sports

Another IPS officer - Anup Kumar Singh - completed the Mumbai Marathon in around five hours yesterday

Krishna Prakash

Krishna Prakash, the first Inspector General of Police (IGP) rank officer to have earned both the global Ironman and Ultraman titles, completed the Tata Mumbai Marathon in three hours and 47 minutes yesterday.

An IPS 1998 batch officer, Prakash said, "I'm very happy. I was preparing for a month." The Special Inspector General of Police VIP Security, Maharashtra State Intelligence Department, earned the famous Ironman Triathlon title on August 27, 2017, at Vichy, France, and became the first Indian government servant, civil servant and Serving Uniformed Services Officer to finish this gruelling task. He did so with an impressive timing of 14 hours, eight minutes and 23 seconds - the timeframe given is 17 hours.

He is also the only Indian civil servant and the Indian Police Services officer to win the Herculean Ultraman in Noosa Heads, Sun Shine Coast, Australia. Prakash completed it in 34 hours and 21 minutes. Another IPS officer - Anup Kumar Singh - completed the Mumbai Marathon in around five hours yesterday.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates