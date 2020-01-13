Mumbai Marathon virtual runners to get e-medals, certificates

You don't need to be in Mumbai to run the Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) on Sunday, January 19.

The race organisers, Procam have introduced a virtual run 'Run As One', wherein a participant can register on tatamumbaimarathon.procam.in/run-as-one and the ASICS Runkeeper app will track their run anywhere in the country on the same time and date as that of the TMM.

Unlimited registrations are open till January 15, and participants can pick from the 42K, 21K and 10K runs.

Jammu resident Deepak Kohli is among the 1700-plus participants from 15 different cities, who have signed up for the initiative. He will be running the half marathon (21K) in his home town. "I could not be physically present in Mumbai, but this virtual run promises to be a wonderful experience. My race will start from the Channi Himmat area and will proceed to Bari Brahmna and back. I'm very excited," said Kohli, who took up running in 2017 and began with 6km races after which he gradually moved to half marathons and then full marathons.

"Till date, I have finished 17 half marathons and one full marathon. Last year, I ran the International Ras Al Khaimah (UAE) half marathon, clocking 2:27:12. It's my dream to run in the Mumbai Marathon one day," added Kohli. His dream could turn into reality if he can get in a good timing because the TMM's organisers are offering the top 500 male and female virtual runners a chance to take part in the 2021 Mumbai Marathon.

Registered virtual runners will also be awarded e-medals, e-certificates and a printable bib.

