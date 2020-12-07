Mumbai: Marol residents take to streets with banners in stir against builder

An ongoing tussle between the residents of Vasant Oasis in Marol, Andheri and the project's developer Neepa Real Estate (Sheth Creators) appears to be escalating with residents taking to the streets against the builder on Sunday. Societies' members protested to create awareness among prospective buyers of newly constructed flats.

Banners with the messages, 'Aion is part of Vasant Oasis. Old wine in new bottle', were displayed by residents. Residents claimed that Vasant Oasis has been deliberately dropped by the builder from latest advertisements promoting the new Aion tower in the complex due to the row.

"Our experience with the developer is not good. We don't want more people to go through our trauma. As responsible citizens, we decided to put forth the real picture through a peaceful protest in the complex," Samarjeet Singh, a resident said. The members had earlier organised a similar protest over alleged water leakages and loss of open space.

Vasant Oasis is a multi-society complex with four registered societies and 1,257 members. Two more buildings in the complex with over 1,200 families are yet to form societies. Residents got possession of the flats over the past four years, but have been at loggerheads with the developer, allegedly over unilateral parking space changes in the open area, handing over of societies' (apex) funds and leakages. The residents claim that instead of 14 22-storey towers proposed earlier, the developer is now building 19 towers.

Residents had also taken to social media to highlight their issue but the developer moved the city civil court claiming defamation and asked for the removal of the content and banners that they'd put. The court has asked the societies to file its reply and has not given ad-interim relief.

Kiran Koppula, a managing committee member, said they will file their reply in court by December 16. "We have been raising our issues at the appropriate forum. But, our voice was not heard. Left with no choice, the societies' members had to highlight their plight through banners and social media." The developer and the spokesperson of the company were unavailable for the comment.

