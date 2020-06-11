Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at Crawford Market

A level-two fire has been reported from the iconic Crawford Market on Thursday evening. As per initial reports, six fire engines, three tankers, and a quick response vehicle have reached the location at Dhobi Talo in South Mumbai to douse the fire.

Fire at Crawford Market in Dhobi Talao, South Mumbai. The blaze was confined to few galas and firefighters have reached the area to douse the fire. No casualties reported so far pic.twitter.com/4zWSoLAQsd — Mid Day (@mid_day) June 11, 2020

The call for reporting the fire was made at 6.15 pm and it was escalated to level-two call at 6.36 pm, said fire officials.

Thick smoke engulfs the area around Crawford Market.

The blaze is said to be confined in four galas of the market area. No injuries have been reported from the spot of the fire so far. A BMC official said, "The fire brigade received a call about the blaze at the British-era market around 6.15 pm." He further said that it is a level two fire and around eight fire engines have been rushed to the spot.

According to the fire brigade officials, the fire was confined to corrugated boxes and large stock of packing material, etc. in 10 to 12 big and small stalls having ground and mezzanine floor structure.

Besides the fire brigade officials, personnel of the BMC ward office, local police and ambulances have also reached the spot. A fire brigade official said, "Firefighting is on and nobody was reported injured in the blaze," reports PTI. The cause of the fire is yet to be acertained.

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Mandai, which is a British-era market is also popularly known as Crawford Market. The over 150-year-old market, which is located just opposite the Mumbai Police headquarters near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station was designed by British architect William Emerson. The wholesale market is well known for fruits, vegetables,, poultry and exotic pets.

