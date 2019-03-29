Mumbai: Massive fire broke out in mobile shop in Ghatkopar, no casualties reported

national

Currently, fire brigade officials are trying to douse the fire and the cause of the fire is yet to ascertained

Representational Image

A massive fire broke out in a mobile shop near Ghatkopar Railway Station on Friday afternoon. As per the initial report, no casualties reported in the incident.

The incident occurred around 2.40 PM at Top Ten Mobile Shop, Near Ghatkopar Guest House, Opposite Platform no.1. Soon four fire engines and ambulances were rushed to the spot. Four fire tenders also deployed.

More details are awaited.

