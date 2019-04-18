Mumbai: Massive fire at Emerald Club in Aarey Colony, six reportedly injured

national

A fire broke out at Emerald Club in Aarey Colony in Goregaon on Thursday Afternoon. Fire brigade officials have rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire. As per initial reports, six people have been injured in the fire incident.

A similar incident occurred on April 16, where a massive fire broke out at an Amazon Sort Centre in suburban Andheri (East). However, no injuries have been reported so far. Reports stated that the blaze started at Amazon Sort Centre near Indian Bank, and the Mumbai Fire Brigade control room received the information at 5.10 pm. The fire was extinguished immediately.

An Amazon spokesperson said, "There was a fire in a sort centre building in Mumbai on Tuesday which was quickly extinguished. Out of an abundance of caution, we have closed the building for now and moved operations to another building. We thank the Fire Department for their rapid response and in bringing the situation under control."

