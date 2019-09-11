Mumbai: Metro line 6 casting yard to be placed at Wadala

While it was being said that MMRDA will be eating into the green cover of Aarey milk colony by setting up a temporary casting yard of Lokhandwala-Jogeshwari-Vikhroli-Kanjurmarg metro line 6 in the green Zone of Aarey, the MMRDA has issued a statement in which it mentions that it has arranged casting yards for Line 6 at Wadala and other sites of existing yards and there is no proposal for casting a yardland in Aarey.

"MMRDA asked for two small vacant plots with no trees in order to begin the site work along JVLR. Now with an alternative arrangement made, only one plot, which measures about 1500 sqm lying between JVLR and Adani Electricity management institute, is being used for the Metro site work for the last year and shall be used temporarily for the next one year as well. It is again clarified that no land in Aarey is required for line 6 as alternative arrangements have already been made," stated the press release issued by MMRDA.

