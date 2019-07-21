Mumbai: Metro lines will displace over 2,000 residents and commercial establishments

national

The information sought in an RTI query includes both residential and commercial complexes

The query was filed by activist Godfrey Pimenta

As work on the metro lines continues at full throttle, an RTI query has revealed that the projects will displace over 2,000 residential and commercial establishments that are coming in the way of alignment.

Before implementing any project, the MMRDA conducts a Social Impact Assessment Report(SIA) to glean information regarding the families that will have to undergo the Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) procedure.

This time around, Mumbai-based activist Godfrey Pimenta filed a Right to Information (RTI) with the MMRDA seeking details about the total number of structures affected by the Metro line 2A(Dahisar-DN Nagar), Metro line 2B (DN-Nagar-Mandale), Metro line 4 (Wadala-Kasarvadavali), Metro line 5(Thane- Bhiwandi-Kalyan), Metro line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar-Kanjurmarg) Metro line 7 (Andheri East-Dahisar).

The query has revealed a total of 2,170 structures. Activist-advocate Godfrey Pimenta said, "The authorities need to take a humane approach while carrying out rehabilitation. It should be win-win for all stakeholders."

