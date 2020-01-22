Mumbai: Metro Commuters To Get Unlimited pass from January 23

Mumbai Metro One is all set to launch a monthly pass on Jan 23 (Thursday) which will allow commuters to take unlimited rides in the metro during the validity period of the pass. This validity period has been fixed as a month (30 days). Officials said this monthly 'Unlimited Pass' will offer the maximum value for the metro's frequent commuters.



The monthly 'Unlimited Pass' will offer the maximum value for frequent commuters of Mumbai Metro

The pass will not be transferable and the holder of the pass will able to make unlimited journeys during the month. The Unlimited Pass will be issued through a newly-designed Metro Rewards smart card which is a loyalty program - "more you travel, more you save."

This product will be available at all metro stations from 23rd January (Thursday) with a catchy introductory price. Mumbai Metro One commuters can upgrade to unlimited trip pass by adding Rs. 25 only to the price of currently available 45 Trip Pass.

Mumbai Metro One plans to introduce the product initially for a period of six months. The product will be extended based on commuter feedback. In the five and half years of its operation, Mumbai Metro One has carried more than 630 million commuters with an enviable performance record of nearly 100 percent punctuality without any casualties.

Continuing with its tradition of innovation and providing world-class customer experience, Reliance Mumbai Metro is launching unlimited pass. The product is basically an upgrade of the existing 45-Trip Monthly Pass. This hugely popular product will continue to be available to the commuters of Mumbai Metro One. The new unlimited pass will be in addition to the existing products.

An MMOPL spokesperson said, "Mumbai Metro One has a proud record of bringing out ticketing products that are world-class and add to positive customer experience. We are happy to be to have launched Unlimited Pass which maximise value for our commuters and enables them to enjoy unlimited metro rides with a validity period of a month. We are confident that the commuters will find immense benefit in this product and travel without having to think about the number of trips."

A few benefits are:

Unlimited trips

Possibility of break journey without paying extra

Pocket-friendly product for frequent travelers like students & office goers

Best product for the daily traveler

Time-saving product, as recharge is on monthly basis

From To 45 Trip Pass Unlimited Pass Andheri Saki Naka Rs 775 Rs 800 Ghatkopar Marol Naka / Airport Road Rs 775 Rs 800 Ghatkopar Andheri Rs 1100 Rs 1125 Versova Ghatkopar Rs 1375 Rs 1400

