'Mumbai Metro progressing, work on four more lines to start by December 2020,' says MMRDA

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Commissioner RA Rajeev, while interacting with the media on Thursday, said all important infrastructure projects including metro corridors are progressing with a good pace and in the coming months, the work on other corridors would also start.

Rajeev also announced that this year, work of four more metro lines would start and by December 2020, Dahisar Andheri-East metro line 7 and Dahisar-D N Nagar metro ine 2A would be operational for public.

Additional Metropolitan Commissioner Sanajay Khandare , Additional Metropolitan Commissioner Sonia Sethi and other senior MMRDA officials were present during the press conference

Four metro lines construction to start

According to RA Rajeev , the metro lines which will see the start of construction includes Gaimukh- Shivaji Nagar metro line 10 , Wadala to GPO - metro line 11 , Kalayan to Taloje metro line 12. Rajeev also said that the 45 km long Kanjur Marg to Badlapur metro line 14 will be build on Public Private Partnership model.

Metro Fare slab

While there are speculations about the fare of the metro that will be operational in this year and coming year , MMRDA also gave details about the fare slab structure that the commuters will have to pay to travel in the elevated metro lines. The Metro Fare Chart (for all Lines) will be in the following slab. For travelling 0-3 Km - Rs 10, 3-12 km - Rs 20 , 12-18 km - Rs 30, 18-24 km - Rs 40, 24-30 km - Rs 50, 30-36 km - Rs 60 , 36-42 km - Rs 70 and 42+ km - Rs 80.

Monorail

While it is being said that the monorail services might face some problem and the frequency of the monorail might not increase in the coming months.

When asked about the monorail , Rajeev said , " In the bids that we had invited in the past for manufacturing of 10 monorails only two companies had participated and so we have once again invited bids for the same and we are expecting god response this time."

It may be noted that few days back MMRDA had scrapped the bids that it had invited for manufacturing and supply of 10 monorails. Now once again MMRDA has invited bids for the same.

Officials from MMRDA told mid day that the problem why there is no one coming forward is because of technical issue.

"We wish more and more companies should come forward and participate in tendering proves but the problem is that the guide way beam on which Mumbai monorail runs has been designed to a particular manufacturers design. If any company wants to come forward to design the rakes then it will have to change its design and so less companies are coming forward." said an official.

