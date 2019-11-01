Mumbai Metro worker crushed to death after 100 tonne girder falls on him

This image has been used for representational purpose only.

A 25-year-old worker was crushed to death on Friday after a 100 tonne U-girder fell on him during the construction of Metro Line 2A in Kandivali.

The incident took place around 3am near Samta Nagar police station.

The trailer which was carrying a U-girder was separated from the puller after a rock jointing pin broke, following which, the girder fell on the warning vehicle. Arshad Sheikh was a worker of J Kumar, the appointed civil contractor for the construction work.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) officials said this kind of "haphazard work would not be tolerated" and has ensured the victim's family will be compensated.

" There will be an inquiry and if found guilty after it, all responsible will be punished. We will make sure the contractor provides a compensation to the family of the deceased," said Dilip Kawathkar, spokesperson, MMRDA.

