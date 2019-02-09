Mumbai: Monorail Phase-II between Wadala-Jacob Circle to open by March first week

national

At present only the Phase-I between Wadala-Chembur is operational for which the commuters pay anywhere between Rs 5 to Rs 11

Citizens to get to use phase-II of the monorail between Jacob Circle and Wadala by first week of March

There is some good news for Mumbaikars and if everything goes well according to the plans then the much-awaited Phase-II between Wadala-Jacob Circle will be thrown open for the public in the first week of March which also means that Mumbaikars will be able to travel in monorail between Chembur to Wadala.

An MMRDA official said, "The Phase-II of the monorail is expected to be thrown open for public in the first week of March and commuters will have to pay Rs 10, Rs 20. Rs 30 and Rs 40 for their commute between Chembur to Jacob Circle depending on the destination the commuters prefer to travel."

It should be noted that at present only the Phase-I between Wadala-Chembur is operational for which the commuters pay anywhere between Rs 5 to Rs 11. The Phase-II corridor has been facing several delays and it is anticipated that the ridership of the monorail which has been low on the Phase-I corridor will increase drastically post the opening of the Phase-II.

In a press release issued to the media by MMRDA, it has been stated that the much awaited Monorail parts have arrived in the city today from Malaysia, courtesy extra efforts on the part of R.A.Rajeev, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, who ensured that there is no more delay in securing the crucial parts, worth 3-crore which will now help MMRDA begin Monorail's Phase-2 sooner than expected.

"The parts will enable MMRDA to refurbish four more Mono trains into the service of Mumbaikars. Once commissioned, the entire route will attract many more commuters", said Dilip Kawathkar, Joint Project Director (PR), MMRDA. This means the entire Monorail corridor will operate with seven trains.

"The two containers carried 112 types of spare parts weighing 40 tonnes. After taking over operations and maintenance of the Monorail from M/s.Scomi Engineering BHD in the month of December 2018, this is considered a very positive step towards commissioning the second phase of the Monorail." concluded the press release.

