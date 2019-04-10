Mumbai: Monorail stuck mid-way at Wadala, passengers evacuated

national

The commuters were evacuated at Wadala depot after a train developed a technical fault; ticket-fares were refunded to each passenger travelling in it

Monorail stuck mid-way

Commuters were at the receiving end after monorail services were affected at 11 am after a train was stuck mid-way towards Wadala depot today.

The commuters were immediately evacuated at Wadala depot from the train, which halted after facing some technical issues. The fare of the tickets was refunded to each passenger travelling on the train.

After the passengers were evacuated, the monorail was being transported to the depot but it ceased to move mid-way. Another train was then used to push the monorail further. Since other trains could not use the same alignment, services were shut for about an hour.

The second phase of the Chembur-Wadala-Jacob Circle monorail was flagged off in March 2019.

