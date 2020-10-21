Mumbai: MSRTC to go hi-tech with trackers, LEDs in buses

Buses and depots will have such LED screens displaying the journey details

Finally, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses will have trackers installed in them. This will help commuters track the real-time location of buses from December 2020. In addition to this, LED screen indicators will also be set up at stations and buses for the commuter interface.

"The project is currently in Go-Live Phase III. Tracking devices in all MSRTC buses and passenger information system (PIS) displays at MSRTC stands/depots are expected to get installed completely by last week of November 2020. The MSRTC commuter application has already been developed and rolled out for the general public on both Android and iOS versions in January 2020," Shekhar Channe, vice-chairman and managing director of the corporation said.



MSRTC app will provide passengers with detailed information about the buses

The key features include enabling real-time tracking of the bus leading to effective monitoring of buses, enhancing transport safety and providing a reliable public transport service to passengers.

Explaining the process, Channe said all MSRTC buses have been enabled with GPS-fitted devices which are being monitored on a real-time basis. Locations of the vehicles are being tracked on a live map as they move from point to point. "The bus location is displayed on the live map with vehicle details, current location, driver and conductor's info along with their mobile numbers, assigned route, departure and arrival time etc," he added.



Route taken by bus, halts will also be visible to the passengers via the app

"This way we can also maintain trip history, over-speeding, rash driving, harsh braking, route diversion etc. The app will also allow us with an option to replay the entire trip. These features bring in value for all department staff and officers," he said.

There are some more alerts which can be helpful in managing staff behaviour efficiently like missed stoppage alerts, arrival and departure punctuality alerts and unauthorised stoppage alerts and the app can be accessed from both web and smartphones.

Moreover, bus stops will also be equipped with ETA (Expected Time of Arrival) indicators with 32inch LED TV display on major bus stands. This will help passengers in getting real-time bus information.

