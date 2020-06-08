Mumbai: Multiple complaints of gas leak from eastern suburbs

The fire brigade and the disaster management helpline received multiple complaints of a gas leak from areas in the eastern suburbs. But despite inspections, fire officials said that they were unable to identify the source of the suspected leak.

One of the complaints came in from the area around the US Vitamin Company in Govandi East. "After the complaint, 13 fire engines were sent to the spot. We have called and informed HPCL, BPCL RCF MGL, as well as the police about the leakage and the companies, have been asked to check their premises. The source of the leakage, however, could not be detected," said a civic official.

The official added that as a precaution, announcements were made that people should cover their mouths and nose with a wet cloth if there are complaints of inhalations.

Fire officials said that while one complaint came from Govandi at around 11 pm on Saturday, another came from Ghatkopar East near the Pant Nagar police station at around 1 am. "We are treating them as two separate cases. The police station and the nearby area were inspected within a radius of 1-2 km along with the police. But we couldn't detect any smell. Further investigation is underway and the hazmat van is kept on standby," said a fire official.

A similar incident had taken place in September when the disaster management helpline received complaints of a gas leak from various areas in the eastern suburbs. Back then, the officials couldn't figure out the source of the leakage either.

The US Vitamin company later issued a statement saying, "We wish to clarify that no foul smell emanated from our Govandi facility, as reported by certain sections of the media. The facility was fully checked by our safety team last night. We request members of the media to refrain from linking our name to this episode. The company adheres to and is compliant to high safety standards at all our facilities."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news