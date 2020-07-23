Mumbai: Mulund COVID-19 centre starts running but 215 ICU beds still not ready

Fifteen days after its inauguration, Mulund's mega facility for COVID-19 patients has finally begun operations though the wait for ICU beds is still not over. Right now, the Dedicated COVID Health Centre (CHC) has 28 patients suffering from mild to moderate symptoms. According to sources, ICU beds will be operational in another month.

The facility had been lying unused until Friday, July 17 when medical staff was deployed and patients started getting referred. Dr Pradeep Anger has been deputed as the medical superintendent.

"We are working on a war footing to ramp up facilities to cater to more patients. Patients in BMC hospitals, which were converted into dedicated COVID hospitals, will be shifted here gradually so that the burden is reduced there," Anger said.

The CHC is meant for patients in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai and in Thane. An important aspect of the facility, the 215 ICU beds and 75 dialysis beds, are still not operational.

Local MLA Mihir Kotecha said, "I am following up with the BMC and the state government. Right now there is no hurry to ramp up normal beds, as there are over 10,000 of them vacant all over the city. We need ICU and dialysis beds and ventilators. Many people from my constituency have died due to lack of ventilators."

According to BMC's data, 10,155 ordinary beds are available in the city, while the number of available ICU beds is only 213 and the number of available ventilators is only 111.

