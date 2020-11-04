Mumbai: Nagpada mall can't open till audit finds it stable

The major fire that broke out at the City Centre mall at Nagpada last month, has had the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on its toes to ensure such a situation does not arise again. The local ward office has also written to the mall owners and occupiers, saying the building must be repaired and only if the structural audit is satisfactory will the BMC allow the opening of the mall."

The fire that had started on the second floor of the mall as a level one fire (small fire), had turned into a brigade call (where the entire fire-fighting team is roped in). The fire officials said that it was one of the longest fire-fighting operations in the city as it was put out after 56 long hours. While the primary cause is suspected to be a short circuit, it is still under investigation.

Almost 600 to 700 shops inside the mall are said to be affected. BMC officials said since it took a long time for the fire to be extinguished, the structure is feared to be damaged. While currently it has not been suggested that the mall be pulled down, the BMC has written to the owners demanding superficial repairs on the outer side of the mall, said civic officials.

A civic official said, "We have to ensure that people walking on the streets are safe and hence the outer repairs should be done at the earliest. Similarly, the structural repairs of the mall should be carried out, as it is in a bad shape. If BMC officials find it safe and stable, only then will the opening of the mall be allowed." The delay in opening the mall will, however, affect the traders.

Prashant Gaikwad, assistant municipal commissioner, D ward, said, "We have written to the owners to carry out repairs on a war footing, and only after that will the BMC allow the opening of the mall."

