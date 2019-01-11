Mumbai: Navy guard commits suicide by shooting self with rifle

crime

The Navy Guard committed suicide by shooting himself with 7.62 mm SLR while on duty. He was deployed for a sentry duty on the watch tower

Representative pic

A Navy Guard committed suicide on Thursday morning with his service rifle. The guard was identified as Kesar Singh, 56. He was a guard of Defence Security Cops (DSC) and was deployed at Naval Armament Depo (NAD) at Trombay, Mankhurd. The Trombay police have registered accidental Death Report (ADR) in connection with the incident and are probing the matter.

On Thursday, between 11am to 11.30 am, Singh committed suicide by shooting himself with 7.62 mm SLR while on duty. He was deployed for a sentry duty on the watchtower.



A case of accidental death has been registered at Trombay Police Station. The body has been shifted to JJ hospital for post mortem.

More details are awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates