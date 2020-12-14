Search

Mumbai: NCB arrests three with charas worth Rs 2 crore

Updated: 14 December, 2020 08:16 IST | Agencies | Mumbai

The accused were held after a tip-off and 6.628 kilograms of charas, a form of cannabis, was seized from them.

This picture has been used for representational purpose
This picture has been used for representational purpose

Two women and a man were arrested from Kurla Lokmanya Tilak railway terminus on Sunday with charas worth Rs 2 crore in the illicit market, a Narcotics Control Bureau official said. He said the three, identified as Aftab Shaikh, Sabir Sayyed and Shamim Quereshi, were held after a tip-off and 6.628 kilograms of charas, a form of cannabis, was seized from them.

"The three are residents of Kurla East. The contraband caught is Kashmiri charas," he added. Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede told PTI the three accused are suspected to have committed such offences earlier. "They have been charged under the NDPS Act and will be produced in court on Monday," he added.

First Published: 14 December, 2020 08:00 IST

